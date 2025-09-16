Rawalpindi Successfully Vaccinated 24,179 Girls With HPV Vaccine On First Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The health teams on the first day vaccinated 24,179 girls with Human Papillomavirus (HPV) across the district achieving 6% of the campaign’s total target, and meeting 73% of the daily goal of 32,967 vaccinations. District Health Authority has set a target of 3,95,609 girls for the 13 day HPV Campaign, started on Sep 15 and will be continued till Sep 27.
According to the details received by APP, the strong start signals a promising push to curb a disease that affects countless women.
Vaccination efforts varied across Rawalpindi’s tehsils.
Kahuta led with 88% of its daily target met, while Taxila covered 44%. Rawalpindi City vaccinated the highest number of girls at 5,370, followed by Rawalpindi Cantt with 4,860 and Rawalpindi Rural with 4,643.
Despite the early success, challenges persist as 6,957 girls missed on the first day, of which 4,824 cases were identified as parental refusals, largely due to misinformation about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
A total of 1,847 girls were unavailable during health team visits to homes or schools, and 286 were unable to receive the vaccine due to illness.
The Rawalpindi Health Authority urged parents to support the campaign, emphasizing the vaccine’s proven safety and effectiveness.
“The HPV vaccine is endorsed by medical experts worldwide,” said Dr. Ehsan Ghani, CEO District Health Authority, Rawalpindi in a brief talk with APP on Tuesday.
He urged the parents not to let false information put their child’s future at risk. He further said that the health workers are actively engaging communities and schools, ready to address concerns and provide factual information.
The authority called for cooperation to ensure all eligible girls are vaccinated, securing a healthier future for the next generation. 395
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drizzle forecast for costal areas of Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Rainfall in KP, streams overflow3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks SUPARCO Day with commemorative stamps honoring space triumphs3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's strategic deterrence never affected during May 2025 standoff: Gen. Kidwai3 minutes ago
-
DIG chairs meeting regarding enhancing criminal investigation3 minutes ago
-
FIA foils fake visa attempt at peshawar airport, 3 agents arrested3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi successfully vaccinated 24,179 girls with HPV vaccine on first day3 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work6 minutes ago
-
IPRI book launch at University College Zhob, BUITEMS emphasizes urgency of economic transformation33 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 accused in operation43 minutes ago
-
Operationalized dialysis center at RIUT a blessing. Hanif Abbasi43 minutes ago
-
District Administration Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign43 minutes ago