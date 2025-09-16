Drizzle Forecast For Costal Areas Of Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of drizzle forecast for isolated places in coastal areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province
