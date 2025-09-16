Pakistan Marks SUPARCO Day With Commemorative Stamps Honoring Space Triumphs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a historic tribute to Pakistan’s growing presence in space exploration, Pakistan Post on Tuesday unveiled a special series of three commemorative postage stamps to mark SUPARCO Day.
The stamps celebrate the nation’s landmark achievements with the successful launches of iCube-Qamar, PAKSAT-MM1, and EO-1-missions that signal a transformative era for Pakistan’s space program.
iCube-Qamar, launched on May 03, 2024, as part of China’s Chang’E 6 mission, was Pakistan’s first lunar cube satellite.
It validated lunar orbit operations and transmitted captivating images of the Moon and the Sun, marking the country’s debut in lunar exploration.
On May 30, 2024, Pakistan advanced further with the launch of PAKSAT-MM1, a geo-stationary communication satellite designed to enhance broadcasting, telecommunications, and internet connectivity.
The officials say it has become a cornerstone in supporting socio-economic development across the nation.
The momentum continued with the launch of Pakistan’s Electro-Optical Satellite EO-1 on January 17, 2025. Developed indigenously, EO-1 delivers high-resolution Earth imagery to aid agriculture, urban planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster management- a milestone that underscores Pakistan’s technological self-reliance.
The officials noted that the issuance of these stamps on SUPARCO Day is more than a ceremonial gesture.
It symbolizes Pakistan’s enduring commitment to advancing space science and technology, while honoring the engineers, scientists, and visionaries who continue to shape the nation’s future beyond Earth.
