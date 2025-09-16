Open Menu

Pakistan Marks SUPARCO Day With Commemorative Stamps Honoring Space Triumphs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan marks SUPARCO Day with commemorative stamps honoring space triumphs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a historic tribute to Pakistan’s growing presence in space exploration, Pakistan Post on Tuesday unveiled a special series of three commemorative postage stamps to mark SUPARCO Day.

The stamps celebrate the nation’s landmark achievements with the successful launches of iCube-Qamar, PAKSAT-MM1, and EO-1-missions that signal a transformative era for Pakistan’s space program.

iCube-Qamar, launched on May 03, 2024, as part of China’s Chang’E 6 mission, was Pakistan’s first lunar cube satellite.

It validated lunar orbit operations and transmitted captivating images of the Moon and the Sun, marking the country’s debut in lunar exploration.

On May 30, 2024, Pakistan advanced further with the launch of PAKSAT-MM1, a geo-stationary communication satellite designed to enhance broadcasting, telecommunications, and internet connectivity.

The officials say it has become a cornerstone in supporting socio-economic development across the nation.

The momentum continued with the launch of Pakistan’s Electro-Optical Satellite EO-1 on January 17, 2025. Developed indigenously, EO-1 delivers high-resolution Earth imagery to aid agriculture, urban planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster management- a milestone that underscores Pakistan’s technological self-reliance.

The officials noted that the issuance of these stamps on SUPARCO Day is more than a ceremonial gesture.

It symbolizes Pakistan’s enduring commitment to advancing space science and technology, while honoring the engineers, scientists, and visionaries who continue to shape the nation’s future beyond Earth.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

9 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

24 minutes ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

1 hour ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan