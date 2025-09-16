DIG chairs meeting regarding enhancing criminal investigation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, chaired a high-level meeting regarding enhancing the quality of criminal investigations across the Shaheed Benazirabad Range.

The meeting was held at DIG office and was attended by SSP Investigation Aneel Haider, DSPs and Investigating Officers (IOs) from across the region.

During the session, detailed progress and ongoing investigations into murder cases registered within the range were thoroughly reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Faisal Bashir Memon instructed officers to ensure the arrest of actual culprits in murder cases, emphasizing that innocent individuals must not be unnecessarily detained or implicated in investigations.

DIG stressed the importance of making the investigation process more effective, transparent, and in line with modern standards. He reiterated that police officers must carry out investigations strictly on merit with transparency and impartiality being key elements.

He added that justice must be served based on evidence, and this is essential to maintaining public trust and upholding.

APP/rzq/mwq