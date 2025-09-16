DIG Chairs Meeting Regarding Enhancing Criminal Investigation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, chaired a high-level meeting regarding enhancing the quality of criminal investigations across the Shaheed Benazirabad Range.
The meeting was held at DIG office and was attended by SSP Investigation Aneel Haider, DSPs and Investigating Officers (IOs) from across the region.
During the session, detailed progress and ongoing investigations into murder cases registered within the range were thoroughly reviewed.
Addressing the meeting, DIG Faisal Bashir Memon instructed officers to ensure the arrest of actual culprits in murder cases, emphasizing that innocent individuals must not be unnecessarily detained or implicated in investigations.
DIG stressed the importance of making the investigation process more effective, transparent, and in line with modern standards. He reiterated that police officers must carry out investigations strictly on merit with transparency and impartiality being key elements.
He added that justice must be served based on evidence, and this is essential to maintaining public trust and upholding.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drizzle forecast for costal areas of Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Rainfall in KP, streams overflow6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks SUPARCO Day with commemorative stamps honoring space triumphs6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's strategic deterrence never affected during May 2025 standoff: Gen. Kidwai6 minutes ago
-
DIG chairs meeting regarding enhancing criminal investigation6 minutes ago
-
FIA foils fake visa attempt at peshawar airport, 3 agents arrested6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi successfully vaccinated 24,179 girls with HPV vaccine on first day6 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work9 minutes ago
-
IPRI book launch at University College Zhob, BUITEMS emphasizes urgency of economic transformation36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 accused in operation46 minutes ago
-
Operationalized dialysis center at RIUT a blessing. Hanif Abbasi46 minutes ago
-
District Administration Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign46 minutes ago