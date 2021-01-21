35 including 12 POs held, drugs, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 35 alleged criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 12 POs and five drug-pushers and recovered 1.

2-kg hashish and 95-litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 10 pistols, two rifles, two Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Meanwhile, the police also held three kite sellers and seized 25 kites and four string rolls from them. Further investigation was under way.