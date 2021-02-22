UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Outlaws Caught; Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:55 PM

35 outlaws caught; drugs, illegal weapons seized

During targeted operation against criminals, police of Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian and city Hafizabad arrested 35 outlaws including eleven proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ):During targeted operation against criminals, police of Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian and city Hafizabad arrested 35 outlaws including eleven proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to a press release issued by DPO office here, the police arrested notorious drug peddlers and recovered 13 kilograms charas, 85 litres liquor, 3 kalashnikovs, rifle, gun and seven pistols as well as hundreds of rounds from them.

Meanwhile, the city police Hafizabad arrested Shamim Akhter and her husband Umar Daraz on the charges of defrauding a villager Kashif Mehmood of Kot Nawan and obtaining cash and gold ornament worth million of rupees on the false promise of contracting marriage.

The couple had lodged bogus FIR of gang rape against victim Kashif.

According to police, accused Shamim Akhtar had got registered a case against Kashif Mehmood on allegation that Kashif and two others gang raped her and the police arrested Kashif Mehmood. However, during investigation it (FIR) was proved to be baseless allegation. Shamim Akhtar confessed that she extorted gold ornaments and cash worth million of rupees from victim Kashif, and lodged false case against him.

The police arrested the couple and retrieved cash, gold ornaments and cell phone from their possession.

app/ryw/swf

Related Topics

Police Drugs Marriage Hafizabad Pindi Bhattian Jalalpur Bhattian Kashif Mehmood Criminals FIR Gold From Million

Recent Stories

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of North Macedonia exchange ..

46 minutes ago

PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;DhabiSat’ arrives at International Space S ..

1 hour ago

Dutch hospitality sector sues govt over Covid clos ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.