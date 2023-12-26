35th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The 35th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held at the Baharia Auditorium here on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest. Rector NUST Lt General (R) Mehmood and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem were also present.

During the convocation, a total of 368 graduates were awarded Bachelors’ and Postgraduate degrees. The president also awarded 39 medals to outstanding students.

Addressing the convocation, President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated efforts put in by PNEC to maintain high standards of education by providing quality engineers to the evolving industry of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the responsibility of PNEC has further increased in the present realm of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

He also acknowledged that foreign students are a testimony to the College's credentials in the engineering sector.

He highlighted that NUST PNEC will continue with its legacy of being the premier engineering and technology institution, fulfilling the present-day engineering needs of the country.

The President felicitated the graduating students, their parents and advised the graduates to be active members of society in building a stronger and prosperous Pakistan and keep themselves abreast and with fast-changing advancements in technology.

Earlier, Commandant PNEC Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja apprised that PNEC is making all-out efforts to provide the best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines.

Further, he highlighted the achievements of students in various events held at national and international levels.

He highlighted the opportunities provided to the students at different forums to groom and nurture the young engineers.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of military and civil dignitaries and parents of graduating students.