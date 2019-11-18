According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 36% of Pakistanis rate the performance of courts in the past year as good or very good

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 36% of Pakistanis rate the performance of courts in the past year as good or very good.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “What is your opinion on the performance of courts in the past year?” In response to this question, 7% said it was very good, 29% said it was good, 36% said it was satisfactory, 17% said it was bad, 7% said it was very bad while 4% did not know or respond to the question.