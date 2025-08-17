36,000 theft cases, 2,000 burglary cases registered in city this year

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In various incidents of theft n in the city, 2,000 burglary cases were registered for looting citizens lost cash and valuables.

According to a Punjab Police record document, during the current year, 36,904 cases of theft and 2,107 cases of looting were registered.

The document reveals, Cantt Division topped the list of theft incidents with 8,772 cases, Model Town Division ranked second with 8,522 cases of theft, while Saddar Division ranked third with 7,462 cases of theft. As many as 5,122 cases of theft were registered in City Division, 4,370 cases of theft were registered in Iqbal Town Division, 2,656 cases of theft were reported in Civil Lines Division during the current year, while Cantt Division topped the list of burglary incidents with 620 cases.

Similarly, Model Town Division stood second with 482 burglary incidents and Saddar Division third with 378 burglary cases. 248 burglary cases were registered in City Division. Furthermore, 237 burglary cases were registered in Iqbal Town Division, while 142 burglary incidents were reported in Civil Lines Division.