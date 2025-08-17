Muqam Visits Flood-affected Areas Of Shangla
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 11:20 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Shangla district and inspected relief operations there.
“I am visiting the flood-affected areas on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the Federal Minister while talking to flood victims at Puran Shangla.
He reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations and issued orders for the immediate transfer of a severely injured child to Peshawar.
The affected family was assured of financial assistance and full support on behalf of the Minister.
The Federal Minister met with victims in Gunbad Chagam Dara and visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Puran to check on citizens injured during the floods.
He met affected families, expressed condolences, and personally provided financial assistance.
Financial aid was given to the affected families on his behalf.
Engr Amir Muqam visited the relief camp in Aloch, Puran and paid tribute to the volunteers.
Amir Muqam said that the rehabilitation process will be expedited and the federal government stands with the people.
He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing the relief operations.
He said the federal government will provide all necessary resources and the victims will not be left alone.
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man drowns in Karachi canal2 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits flood-affected areas of Shangla2 minutes ago
-
Fact Finding Committee formed to ascertain causes of journalist Khawar Hussain's death12 minutes ago
-
TIKA distributes 15,000 hot meals to flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa32 minutes ago
-
Railways minister vows to replicate Lahore Station model across major cities42 minutes ago
-
228 proclaimed offenders arrested in fortnight42 minutes ago
-
"Cultural Performers, mountain Climbers, make 80th Indonesian independence celebration more Colorful ..52 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits various police stations, directs for service improvement1 hour ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates state-of-the-art police station in Poonch1 hour ago
-
Medical supplies dispatched to flood-affected areas1 hour ago
-
IG Rizvi offers prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah1 hour ago
-
Kamal directs medical support to flood victims of KP, GB1 hour ago