Govt Committed To Rule Of Law & Electoral Reforms: Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Sunday said the Federal government is determined to uphold the rule of law and strengthen democracy through dialogue and reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he rejected the idea of politics as personal bargaining for power, stressing that coalition partners are united in serving the people.

On reconciliation, he said accountability for the May 9 violence is essential to safeguard Pakistan’s democracy.

He added that forgiveness is possible, but cannot come at the cost of ignoring attacks on state institutions.

He said that pending election petitions should be resolved and broader electoral reforms introduced to ensure transparency. He urged all parties to use Parliament to make laws in the public interest.

Wali also invited opposition lawmakers to attend assemblies and play their role.

He said constructive participation would strengthen democratic institutions, while “goon politics” and boycotts would weaken the system.

