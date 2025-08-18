Open Menu

Senator Siddiqui Defends Constitution, Urges Unity At APC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Senator Siddiqui defends Constitution, urges unity at APC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, staunchly defended the 1973 Constitution and called for national unity during a fiery speech at an All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by the Awami National Party (ANP) in Islamabad on Sunday.

While addressing the APC, Senator Siddiqui emphasized that the Constitution, a unanimous national document, would not be undermined and urged political leaders to cease maligning the armed forces, who safeguard the nation.

Senator Siddiqui criticized the tendency of some speakers to focus on provincial identities over national unity, noting that Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity. “Pakistan is a bouquet of provinces, each vital to the federation,” he said, advocating for a democratic approach to resolve grievances rather than divisive rhetoric. “Criticizing one province, like Punjab, solves nothing. We need a national perspective to strengthen our federation.”

Addressing sharp criticism at the APC, Senator Siddiqui underscored the sanctity of the 1973 Constitution as a shared asset. “No one will be allowed to erode it,” he declared, noting that such open forums would be impossible under martial law. He praised the armed forces for their role in defending Pakistan against external threats and terrorism, citing over 90,000 lives lost, including soldiers, police, and civilians.

“Their sacrifices are a testament to our patriotism and should be honored,” he added.

While acknowledging heated exchanges at the APC, Senator Siddiqui urged political leaders to address issues with civility, citing the resilience of democratic figures like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, Khan Abdul Wali Khan, and Nawaz Sharif, who faced persecution without attacking state institutions. “Our military comprises our children, sacrificing their lives in places like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan,” he said.

Senator Siddiqui highlighted the inclusive nature of Pakistan’s legislative process, emphasizing that no law affecting any province can pass without the approval of representatives from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions.

He endorsed a proposal by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for a national dialogue to address political tensions, assuring that he would personally convey it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also supported a similar suggestion by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nayyar Hussain Bokhari.

Concluding his address, Senator Siddiqui reaffirmed the commitment of all political parties to uphold democracy and resist dictatorship. The APC, hosted by ANP chief Aimal Wali Khan, saw participation from various political parties. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had nominated Senator Siddiqui and Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to represent PML-N at the event.

