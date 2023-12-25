Open Menu

37 Robbers Killed During 58 Police Encounters In Vehari District

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) As many as 58 police encounters were took place in which 37 robbers killed in Vehari district during last 10 months.

41 dacoits were injured while two policemen were also injured in these encounters.

According to the spokesperson of Vehari district police, the criminals, proclaimed offenders and robbers left the area due to police raids under the supervision of DPO Vehari Isa Khan.

1608 property cases were traced in the district and property worth Rs 358 million was handed over to the owners.

228 members of 77 gangs were arrested and Rs 56.3 million stolen goods were recovered from them.

As many as 2240 proclaimed offenders including the 213A category were arrested while 897 cases of illegal weapons were also registered and a huge amount of weapons were recovered.

1708 kilogrammes of drugs and 46000 litres of wine were recovered by arresting 1,655 drug dealers. DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan said that the positive response of 95 percent of people on social media was proof that people trust on Vehari police.

