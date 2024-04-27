39 Arrested For Roti, Naan Overcharging
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The district administration, during a stringent crackdown on the non-compliance with the newly revised prices for roti and naan, Rs 16 and Rs 20 accordingly, has arrested 39 individuals and registered 57 cases over price-related violations.
During the move, 1,645 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 1,494 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 151 points. The enforcement teams have fined Rs 300,000 to various tandoors over selling roti and naan at high prices. The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.
Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 while AC Cant Nabeel Memon imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 over selling roti at high rates.
The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs20 for a 120-gram naan. The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.
