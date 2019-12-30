4 dacoits killed in police encounter in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Four dacoits were killed on Monday in exchange of fire, while two others succeeded to flee the scene in Muzaffarpur area of Ugoki police station.

The police said information was received that six dacoits were looting people near Muzaffarpur. A police team reached the spot and intercepted the dacoits. On seeing police, dacoits opened fire and attempted to flee the scene.

Police claimed that four dacoits were shot dead by the firing of their accomplices and two managed to flee the scene.

A police official said these dacoits were involved in dacoities and murder of five people including a policeman.

On Sunday afternoon, their accomplices managed to get them free from the police custody at Khawaja Safdar Road after an exchange of fire.

He said those were the same dacoits who were killed in the police encounter. The police sent the bodies for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.