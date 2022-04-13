4 held during raid on gambling den

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Baldia along with his team and the Hali Road Police raided the gambling den on Wednesday and arrested four gamblers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Baldia along with his team and the Hali Road Police raided the gambling den on Wednesday and arrested four gamblers.

According to a police spokesperson, ASP Hasnain Waris along with SHO Hali Road on a tip-off raided a gambling den near Bohra Compound Ground and arrested four gamblers.

An FIR under section 5-A of the Gambling Ordinance was also registered against accused Shahid Ali Jatoi, Ahmed Gul Zareen Pathan, Farid Sheikh and Kafeel Sheikh while cards and Rs 2180 cash amount was also seized from their possession, spokesman added.