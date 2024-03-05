4 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Rawat police held Mohsin, Yasir and recovered 2 Kalashnikov from their possession.
Similarly, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Asif and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
While, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zakaria.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.
Meanwhile, Naseerabad police arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycle from his possession.
