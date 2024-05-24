Open Menu

4 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

4 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sale offices in different parts of Faisalabad.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said in a statement on Friday the enforcement department checked status of various housing schemes and found four colonies illegal. These were established in Chak No.

117-JB, Chak No.122-JB, Chak No.120-JB and Satiana Road with a name of Ali Garden, Grand View City, Ayesha Block and Tech Town.

Therefore, the enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa, sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures and sale offices.

The FDA also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing any plot in illegal housing scheme. Otherwise, they would have to bear heavy financial losses, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sale Housing

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

37 minutes ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

3 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

17 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

17 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

17 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan