4 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sale offices in different parts of Faisalabad.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said in a statement on Friday the enforcement department checked status of various housing schemes and found four colonies illegal. These were established in Chak No.

117-JB, Chak No.122-JB, Chak No.120-JB and Satiana Road with a name of Ali Garden, Grand View City, Ayesha Block and Tech Town.

Therefore, the enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa, sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures and sale offices.

The FDA also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing any plot in illegal housing scheme. Otherwise, they would have to bear heavy financial losses, he added.