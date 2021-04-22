40 to 50 kg explosive used in Quetta blast: DIG Akram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qeutta Azhar Akram on Thursday said police have found more evidence from the site of an explosion at a hotel parking in Quetta the other day.

He expressed these views while talking to journalist.

He said that the blast might have been a suicide.

The DIG Quetta said at least 40 to 50 kg of explosives was used in Serena Hotel's lot of parking last night and declared it as a suicide terrorist attack.

"As CCTV footage was found in the area where the blast took place. One can be seen as soon as the car entered the parking lot of local hotal, no one was getting down from the car, so there is a strong possibility that the blast was a suicide", he said.

He said the death toll in the blast at Serena Hotal has risen to 5 while 12 injured were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Quetta.

The deceased have been identified as Naseeb, police constable Shujaat Abbasi, hotel security guard Asad, shift manager Shahzeb and forest department employee Aimal Kasi. He said two Assistant Commissioners Ijaz Ahmed and Bilal Shabbir were also injured in the blast.