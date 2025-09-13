42 Outlaws Behind Bars; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Aabpara, Shalimar, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Kirpa, Humak and Shahzad Town police station teams arrested 17 accused involved in different criminal activities during various operations.
An official told APP on Saturday that police teams also recovered 2,637 grams of ice, 2,270 grams of heroin, 1,200 grams of hashish, 15 bottles of liquor, six pistols with ammunition and a dagger from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is underway.
Additionally, during a special campaign launched to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams succeeded in apprehending 25 criminals.
He Added that the Islamabad Police remain fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, ensuring that no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. He added that ensuring peace and safeguarding residents is the top priority of the ICT Police.
Citizens have been urged to immediately report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”, so that crime can be eradicated through mutual cooperation between the police and the public./APP-rzr-mkz
