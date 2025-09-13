Open Menu

IUB Scholar Awarded Agriculture Youth Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

IUB scholar awarded Agriculture Youth Award

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Dr. Azhar Hussain, a distinguished Soil and Environmental Microbiologist at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), has been honored with the Agricultural Youth Award – Researcher of the Year 2025 by the National Agricultural Youth Commission.

According to an official press release issued by IUB, the award was presented during the Pakistan Agro Show 2025. The prestigious accolade was conferred by Prof. Dr. Nazim Hussain, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, and Ahmad Raza Khan Kirmani, Founder and Chairman of the National Agricultural Youth Commission Pakistan.

Dr. Hussain currently serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Soil Science at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He was recognized for his outstanding contributions to teaching and research in soil science, particularly his efforts in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and soil health management in Pakistan.

In his remarks following the award, Dr. Hussain expressed heartfelt gratitude to his institution, mentors, colleagues, students, and family for their continued support. He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing agricultural development and soil sustainability in the country.

“It is a great honor to receive this award,” Dr. Hussain said. “I remain committed to contributing toward environmentally responsible and science-based agricultural solutions for Pakistan’s future.”

Recent Stories

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

7 minutes ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

21 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

36 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

37 minutes ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

41 minutes ago
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

49 minutes ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

49 minutes ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

49 minutes ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

50 minutes ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan