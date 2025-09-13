IUB Scholar Awarded Agriculture Youth Award
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Dr. Azhar Hussain, a distinguished Soil and Environmental Microbiologist at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), has been honored with the Agricultural Youth Award – Researcher of the Year 2025 by the National Agricultural Youth Commission.
According to an official press release issued by IUB, the award was presented during the Pakistan Agro Show 2025. The prestigious accolade was conferred by Prof. Dr. Nazim Hussain, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, and Ahmad Raza Khan Kirmani, Founder and Chairman of the National Agricultural Youth Commission Pakistan.
Dr. Hussain currently serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Soil Science at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
He was recognized for his outstanding contributions to teaching and research in soil science, particularly his efforts in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and soil health management in Pakistan.
In his remarks following the award, Dr. Hussain expressed heartfelt gratitude to his institution, mentors, colleagues, students, and family for their continued support. He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing agricultural development and soil sustainability in the country.
“It is a great honor to receive this award,” Dr. Hussain said. “I remain committed to contributing toward environmentally responsible and science-based agricultural solutions for Pakistan’s future.”
