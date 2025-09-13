Double Murder Accused Sentenced To Death Twice
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court in Layyah has awarded the death penalty twice to a man convicted in a double murder case.
According to a police spokesperson, the convict, Zubair Iqbal, was found guilty under FIR No.
591/23 for fatally shooting his former wife and father-in-law two years ago in the jurisdiction of City Police Station.
Police arrested the accused shortly after the incident, and the case proceeded to trial. After reviewing the evidence and witness testimonies, the District and Sessions Judge handed down two separate death sentences for the double homicide.
Recent Stories
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal calls for unity, knowledge to reclaim true spirit of Islam1 minute ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 terrorists in South Waziristan1 minute ago
-
Double murder accused sentenced to death twice1 minute ago
-
Ministers distribute relief goods among flood victims1 minute ago
-
IUB scholar awarded Agriculture Youth Award1 minute ago
-
Health department accelerates dengue control, launches HPV vaccination drive11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab proclaimed offender wanted in murder case11 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan condemns Israeli brutality, says Muslim Ummah has to unite11 minutes ago
-
KP to create a help desk at Torkham border to facilitate foreign patients seeking medical treatment11 minutes ago
-
Vatern TV artist Eshrat Abbas passes away21 minutes ago
-
Police seizes 3.7kg hashish, 680g heroin, illegal pistol during crackdown21 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad reviews revenue services, orders timely public facilitation21 minutes ago