Double murder accused sentenced to death twice

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court in Layyah has awarded the death penalty twice to a man convicted in a double murder case.

According to a police spokesperson, the convict, Zubair Iqbal, was found guilty under FIR No.

591/23 for fatally shooting his former wife and father-in-law two years ago in the jurisdiction of City Police Station.

Police arrested the accused shortly after the incident, and the case proceeded to trial. After reviewing the evidence and witness testimonies, the District and Sessions Judge handed down two separate death sentences for the double homicide.