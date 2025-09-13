SWCCI expands role in social welfare, environment protection

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) is broadening its scope beyond business development, actively engaging in social welfare and environmental protection initiatives.

Acting President Samira Huraira and chamber member Dr. Razia Niazi recently visited the SOS Children’s Village, where they spent time with the children and offered words of encouragement and support.

During the visit, SWCCI formally partnered with Handle Pakistan to join the national “Green and Clean Pakistan” campaign, aimed at reducing environmental pollution and promoting a healthier, greener Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting President Samira Huraira stated that the Women Chamber is not only committed to empowering the business community but also to actively contributing to social responsibility and public service projects.

Dr. Razia Niazi highlighted the importance of children’s education, proper training, and a healthy environment, emphasizing that these are shared responsibilities that require collective effort.

Participants of the event pledged to continue supporting such meaningful initiatives to help shape a better and more sustainable future for the coming generations.