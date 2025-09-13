Farewell to a legend: Eshrat Abbas, the soul of regional performing arts, is no more

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The world of Pakistani performing arts has lost one of its brightest stars, who ruled over hearts of thousands fans for over five decades due to his versatile performance.

Veteran TV, radio, cinema and stage actor Eshrat Abbas, who brought life to countless characters with his commanding voice and nuanced performances, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 76.

His untimely departure marks the end of an era that was a poignant moment for generations who grew up watching and listening to his unique work.

For over 52 years, Eshrat Abbas was not just a performer but he was a cultural icon, a bridge between language, tradition, and artistic excellence. His passing has left the local artist community in deep shock, with mourners gathering at his Peshawar residence to pay their respects and offer Fateha.

Born on December 20, 1948, in Peshawar, Eshrat Abbas was drawn to the world of performance from an early age. The artistic flame was perhaps inherited from his father, who was affiliated with All India Radio Peshawar, before partition.

Following in his father's footsteps, a young Abbas joined Radio Pakistan as a child star in 1958, embarking on a journey that would span more than five decades.

Armed with a Master’s degree in urdu literature from the University of Peshawar, Abbas brought both intellect and emotion to his craft.

His powerful voice soon became a hallmark on radio, and his seamless transition to television, cinema, and stage solidified his place in the hearts of audiences across Pakistan.

Eshrat Abbas began his television career in 1971 with the program "Aghosh-e-Kohistan" at Chaklala tv Station, Rawalpindi. But it was the establishment of ptv Peshawar Center that truly allowed him to bloom.

Returning to his hometown, Abbas became one of the founding actors of the regional station, starring in numerous Urdu, Pashto, and Hindko productions.

Whether it was a television drama, a stage play, or a radio skit, he carried each role with precision and depth. He had an uncanny ability to transform even minor roles into memorable ones that was a testament to his dedication and range.

Veteran actor Javed Babar, while speaking to APP, described Eshrat Abbas as a "born actor."

“His cast in any TV drama was a guarantee of success. Eshrat Bhai was very selective and he only accepted powerful, layered characters. The vacuum his passing has left will be nearly impossible to fill.”

What truly set Eshrat Abbas apart was his versatility. Fluent in multiple regional languages, he brought authenticity to his performances in Urdu, Pashto, and Hindko which was a rare gift that made him a favorite among directors and producers across linguistic boundaries.

Renowned Pashto drama artist Tariq Jamal reflected on Eshrat Abbas’s legacy and said, “he was a pillar of both stage and television. His understanding of character work, especially in negative roles, was unmatched. Producers preferred him not just for his skill, but for his discipline and integrity.”

Throughout his career, Eshrat Abbas was honored by numerous institutions for his contribution to arts and culture. Among the many awards he received include Saqafat Kay Zinda Ameen, Fakhar-e-Peshawar, First prize for N.W.F.P Cultural Float, Best Performance Award from Abasin Arts Council, recognition from the Rotary Club and other cultural organizations.

These accolades are but a fraction of the love and respect he earned from his audiences that spanned cities, languages, and generations.

Eshrat Abbas may no longer walk the corridors of Radio Pakistan or the sets of PTV, but his voice still echoes in the memories of those who heard it.

His performances remain etched in the collective consciousness of a nation that watched him grow from a child star into a titan of regional arts.

He is survived by his family and an enormous legacy one defined not by fleeting fame but by craftsmanship, humility, and a lifelong dedication to storytelling.

As the sun sets on this remarkable life, Pakistan mourns not just the loss of a great actor, but the silencing of a voice that once breathed soul into stories.

Rest in peace, Eshrat Abbas. Your art lives on.

