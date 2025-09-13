Open Menu

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In Police Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested in police crackdown

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Police arrested three suspects and recovered 1,160 grams of crystal meth (ice) along with two 30-bore pistols during targeted operations against drug traffickers and illegal arms holders.

According to a police spokesperson, the ongoing crackdown is being conducted under the direct supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq.

In Lalamusa, a police team led by DSP Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutta and SHO City SI Syed Bilal Naeem apprehended Zohaib Aslam, recovering 1,060 grams of crystal meth from his possession.

In a separate operation under the jurisdiction of DSP Kharian Circle Shahid Mehmood, SHO Guliana Inspector Tauqeer ul Hassan and his team arrested Dawood and Sabir Masih, recovering two 30-bore pistols.

FIRs have been registered against all three suspects, and further investigations are underway.

The police reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations against narcotics and illegal weapons to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the district.

