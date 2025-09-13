Flood Water Level To Recede Within 48 Hours: Kathia
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, has announced that floodwater levels in rivers across Punjab are expected to recede within the next 48 hours. He assured that there is no flood threat to urban centers, including Shuja Abad and Jalal Pur Pirwala, as water levels continue to decline.
Speaking to media alongside Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Ms. Musarrat Jabeen, the DG PDMA said, “Floodwaters in rivers passing through Bahawalpur Division have already started to recede and will further decline within 24 hours.”
Providing an update on the ongoing relief operations, Irfan Kathia reported that over 2.
5 million people have been rescued and evacuated from flood-affected areas to safety by various government agencies, including Rescue 1122 and the Punjab Emergency Service. In addition, more than 2 million livestock were also relocated to secure areas.
He noted that five Punjab government helicopters are actively participating in the rescue operations.
According to Kathia, the flash floods have impacted approximately 4.57 million people across 5,000 villages and 4,700 mauzajaat in 28 districts of Punjab. A digital survey is currently underway to assess losses and damages.
He further assured that compensation will be provided to the affected families once the assessment is complete.
