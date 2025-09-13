Over 800 people gets treatment of multiple diseases in villages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh and District Health Officer Matiari, mobile medical teams of Taluka Hospital Saeedabad treated more than 800 people in various villages located along the protective embankments and banks of the Indus River.

Malaria tests were conduda for over 300 individuals, out of which only one case was reported positive.

Medical Suprintendent Taluka hospital new Saeedabad stated that the mobile medical units are working in our Taluka, while under the supervision of District Health Officer Matiari, Dr. Syed Asif Hussain Shah, 46 mobile medical units of the Health Department are operating in different areas of the district.

APP/nsm