Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 35 Terrorists In South Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CM pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 terrorists in South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their successful counterterrorism operations in South Waziristan, which resulted in the elimination of 35 terrorists belonging to the Indian-sponsored network Fitnat-ul-Khwarij.

In her message, the CM lauded the courage and professionalism of the armed forces, terming the operation a decisive step towards ensuring peace and stability in the country. “Our brave soldiers have once again foiled the nefarious designs of enemies.

Twelve martyrs of South Waziristan have paid the price of peace with their blood, and the entire nation salutes their supreme sacrifice,” she said.

The CM expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones would never be forgotten. She said that Pakistan stands united against terrorism and extremism, and that the nation will continue to support its security forces in defending the homeland against all external and internal threats.

Recent Stories

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

6 minutes ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

21 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

36 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

36 minutes ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

41 minutes ago
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

49 minutes ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

49 minutes ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

49 minutes ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

49 minutes ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan