CM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 35 Terrorists In South Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their successful counterterrorism operations in South Waziristan, which resulted in the elimination of 35 terrorists belonging to the Indian-sponsored network Fitnat-ul-Khwarij.
In her message, the CM lauded the courage and professionalism of the armed forces, terming the operation a decisive step towards ensuring peace and stability in the country. “Our brave soldiers have once again foiled the nefarious designs of enemies.
Twelve martyrs of South Waziristan have paid the price of peace with their blood, and the entire nation salutes their supreme sacrifice,” she said.
The CM expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones would never be forgotten. She said that Pakistan stands united against terrorism and extremism, and that the nation will continue to support its security forces in defending the homeland against all external and internal threats.
