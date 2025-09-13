Open Menu

Ministers Distribute Relief Goods Among Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Sohail Shaukat Butt visited a flood relief camp at Fawara Chowk in Gujrat, where they distributed essential supplies among families affected by recent flooding.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, ration bags, flour sacks, and jerry cans of clean drinking water were provided to 1,000 flood-affected families as part of the relief initiative.

Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor ul Ain Qureshi, Director of Social Welfare Gujranwala Irshad Waheed, Director of Programs Muzamil Yar, and Deputy Director of Social Welfare Gujrat Muhammad Nawaz were also present at the distribution event.

The ministers reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting flood victims, stating that all possible measures are being taken for their relief and rehabilitation.

They emphasized that the timely provision of food supplies, clean water, healthcare, and other necessities remains a top priority.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain assured that the relief distribution process would continue until the complete rehabilitation of all affected families. Meanwhile, Sohail Shaukat Butt noted that the government and the Social Welfare Department were actively working on the ground under a coordinated strategy to address the needs of flood victims.

The efforts of the district administration and support from local social welfare organizations were also acknowledged and appreciated during the visit.

