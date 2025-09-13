Ahsan Iqbal calls for unity, knowledge to reclaim true spirit of Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has urged the Muslim world to reflect on its weaknesses, rise above divisions, and reclaim the true spirit of islam through unity, knowledge, and character building.

Addressing the National Women Seerah Conference 2025 at the Nisar Fatima Institute for Seerah and Women Studies (NFISWS), here on Saturday, he said Islam is a religion of peace, compassion, and brotherhood, yet extremist elements are spreading hatred in its name. “If we truly follow the mission of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), it becomes our responsibility to guide those who are misguided with love, not hostility. Since no Prophet will come after Muhammad (PBUH), it is now the Ummah’s mission to carry forward the message of Allah,” he remarked.

The planning minister said despite being a population of two billion, Muslims had failed to raise a strong voice against atrocities in Gaza, where innocent women and children were being targeted. He urged the Ummah to introspect and overcome weaknesses that had rendered it marginalized in global affairs.

The planning minister said love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) must be demonstrated through honesty, hard work, and service to humanity. “We cannot claim devotion while indulging in corruption, dishonesty, and negligence. The Prophet (PBUH) left us a legacy of knowledge and action, but we abandoned it,” he remarked.

He stressed the need to counter extremism and radicalization through research-based and scientific approaches. “A radicalized mind cannot be de-radicalized through speeches alone.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that a strong defence could not be sustained without a strong economy, and that honesty, innovation, and excellence in education were essential for progress. He also called for reforms in the education system, noting that while Islamic Studies was taught in every class, it had failed to shape the character of students. “We must identify the gaps so that our youth not only excel as professionals but also embody strong values and faith,” he added.

The minister also shared his personal experiences, He said his mother had the honor of presenting and passing the law on the sanctity of Prophethood in the National Assembly, while his father was laid to rest in Jannat-ul-Baqi, Madinah. “This is my bond with Madinah and with the Prophet (PBUH), yet certain political elements launched a malicious campaign against me, even branding me, as someone who denied the sanctity of Prophethood. That propaganda fueled so much hatred that in 2018 a young man, misled by this poison, fired a bullet at me. The bullet still remains in my body, but Allah granted me life, for the One who saves is greater than the one who seeks to kill,” he said.

He warned that the misuse of religion for political purposes was a dangerous trend that had incited violence and intolerance. Referring to the Sialkot tragedy, he said such incidents showed how sacred religious sentiments were being exploited for extremism. “We must reflect on how the revered name of the Prophet (PBUH) has been misused to spread hate and bloodshed. It is our duty to counter this and revive Islam’s true message of peace and compassion,” he added.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need to counter radicalization with research-based and scientific approaches, not emotional rhetoric. He announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence on Islam and Women Studies at NFISWS, which would counter disinformation and promote the true message of Islam, particularly regarding women’s rights. He also said an International Seerah Conference would be held next year to advance this mission at the global level.

He said the time for speeches had passed and the time for action had come. “With the light of the Prophet’s Seerah guiding us, we must reform ourselves and become ambassadors of his message for the world. Only then can two billion Muslims rise above weakness and reclaim their rightful place in history,” he remarked.