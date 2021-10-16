44pc children of country malnourished: PFA DG

Quoting reference from National Nutrition Survey, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana Saturday said 44 percent children were malnourished across the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Quoting reference from National Nutrition Survey, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana Saturday said 44 percent children were malnourished across the country.

In his message in connection with World Food Day, Rafaqat Naswana stated that the day was marked with theme of better production, better environment and better life.

The PFA organized rallies in different cities of South Punjab in order to create awareness among people about choice of nutritious food.

The participants of these rallies were holding placards inscribed with guidelines about nutritious meal.

The PFA director general stated that the food was basic human need. The food adulteration and counterfeiting have made the daily food, a silent enemy of man, he remarked.

"We have to make commitment not only to make rich in natural nutrients but also prevent its wastage," said DG Food. Under the mission of the Punjab Chief Minister, the authority was making efforts to provide safe food from "farm to plate" across the province.