450 Acre Land Of Cholistan Handed Over To Princess Zehra Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

450 acre land of Cholistan handed over to princess Zehra Abbasi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has transferred a total of 450 acres of land in Cholistan to Princess Zehra Abbasi after registering the transfer in the revenue records.

As part of this process, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar visited Chak No. 128 D.R.B. in Cholistan to present a copy of the transfer of 62 acres of land to Princess Zehra Abbasi in that Chak and gave possession of the area. Present at the occasion were Zubair Abbasi, Mohsin Abbasi, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rao Nadeem Akhtar, Additional Commissioner Ishfaq Sial, Director Revenue and Colony CDA Liaqat Ali Gillani, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbasi, and residents of Cholistan.

Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham Anwar appreciated the services of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi for Pakistan, ensuring the protection of the rights of his heirs and fulfilling a national obligation. He mentioned that the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had addressed Nawab of Bahawalpur as the Mohsin-e-Pakistan for his services.

The sacrifices of their family for our beloved country are a guiding light for all of us. He stated that after a long time, the revenue record of the heirs of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Khamas has been updated and possession of their land has been handed over to the heirs.

Princess Zehra Abbasi appreciated the government's initiative and thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar.

