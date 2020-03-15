UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

454,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops In High Risk Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

454,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in high risk areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in high risk areas of the district from March 16.

During the campaign 1309 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 454,000 children less than five years of age.

Under the drive, the polio teams would visit 46 union councils of Rawalpindi city, 28 union councils of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards and 15 union councils of rural areas of Tehsil Rawalpindi which have been declared high-risk areas, Incharge Anti-Polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP here Sunday.

He said reason for launching the special drive is presence of Mono type 2 polio virus in union council Girja,tehsil Rawalpindi.

Hussain said, "mobile teams have been constituted for door-to-door vaccination of the children. Besides special teams will be deployed at district entry points and bus terminals. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success."In the recently concluded regular campaign, he said, 8,62,250 children upto five years age were administered polio drops to prevent the younger generation from the crippling disease.

The Incharge advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Rawalpindi March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi, Dubai financial markets ban insider tra ..

10 minutes ago

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

3 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

4 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.