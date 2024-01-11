Open Menu

46th Death Anniversary Of Ibn-e-Insha Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

46th death anniversary of Ibn-e-Insha observed

The 46th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet and travelogue writer Ibn-e-Insha was observed here and across the country on January 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The 46th death anniversary of eminent urdu poet and travelogue writer Ibn-e-Insha was observed here and across the country on January 11.

He real name was Sher Muhammad Khan, and he was born in Jalandhur district of Indian Punjab in 1927. Later, he migrated to Pakistan.

His masterpieces are still remembered by his admirers and his most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic. Along with his poetry, he was regarded as one of the best humorists of Urdu language.

Ibn-e-Insha’s poetic works are 'Chand Nagar' and 'Dil-e-Wehshi' while travelogues are 'Awara Gard Ki Diary', 'Dunya Gol Hey', 'Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Tuaqub Main', 'Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye' and 'Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir'.

His humorous books are 'Khumar-e-Gandum' and 'Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab'. His collection of letters is titled 'Khat Insha Jee Kay'.

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978. He died on January 11 in 1978 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Punjab Died Ho January Best

Recent Stories

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

28 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

28 minutes ago
 Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: r ..

Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: reports

28 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's electi ..

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

29 minutes ago
 2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea ..

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea nuclear test site: Yonhap

29 minutes ago
 CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

29 minutes ago
PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

29 minutes ago
 Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

45 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

45 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to ..

US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to 3.4pc

29 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

45 minutes ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan