46th death anniversary of Ibn-e-Insha observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The 46th death anniversary of eminent urdu poet and travelogue writer Ibn-e-Insha was observed here and across the country on January 11.

He real name was Sher Muhammad Khan, and he was born in Jalandhur district of Indian Punjab in 1927. Later, he migrated to Pakistan.

His masterpieces are still remembered by his admirers and his most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic. Along with his poetry, he was regarded as one of the best humorists of Urdu language.

Ibn-e-Insha’s poetic works are 'Chand Nagar' and 'Dil-e-Wehshi' while travelogues are 'Awara Gard Ki Diary', 'Dunya Gol Hey', 'Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Tuaqub Main', 'Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye' and 'Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir'.

His humorous books are 'Khumar-e-Gandum' and 'Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab'. His collection of letters is titled 'Khat Insha Jee Kay'.

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978. He died on January 11 in 1978 in Karachi.