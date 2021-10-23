48 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 48 shopkeepers on the charges of profiteering during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 48 shopkeepers on the charges of profiteering during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 716 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 48 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.59,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they do not mend their way of profiteering.