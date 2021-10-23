UrduPoint.com

48 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:51 PM

48 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 48 shopkeepers on the charges of profiteering during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 48 shopkeepers on the charges of profiteering during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 716 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 48 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.59,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they do not mend their way of profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphit ..

Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphitheater F-9 park

1 minute ago
 RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fi ..

RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fines on violators

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 23 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 23 Oct 2021

1 minute ago
 9 suspected militants killed in CTD operation in M ..

9 suspected militants killed in CTD operation in Mastung

1 minute ago
 EU ambassador visits BRSP office

EU ambassador visits BRSP office

10 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of accelerat ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of accelerating action for biodiversity co ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.