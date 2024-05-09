Open Menu

Muqam Condemns May 9 Heartbreaking Events, Termed It Conspiracy Against Country

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and SAFRON Engineer Ameer Muqam on Thursday strongly condemned the tragic and heartbreaking events of May 9 and called it a conspiracy against the country.

Expressing regret over the vandalism unleashed on May 9 in different parts of the country, the federal minister said that the miscreants attacked Jinnah House and military installations and desecrated the martyrs’ monuments.

He expressed sorrow that miscreants desecrated the statue of Captain Kernal Sher Khan and mocked the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army to maintain peace in the motherland.

Ameer Maqam said that miscreants also attacked Radio Pakistan Peshawar and set ablaze the valuable archive, adding that the attackers damaged Jinnah House, Swat Motorway Toll Plaza and other valuable properties besides defense installations and made a sinister attempt to spread panic in the country.

He said that the model of Chaghai mountains built in memory of the atomic blasts of May 28, 1998 in the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar building was also burnt.

He said that the destruction of public, government and defense installations on May 9 would never be forgiven and the culprits would soon be brought to

justice.

