Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Man commits suicide after killing woman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A man allegedly ended his life after killing a woman, here at Old Civil Lines area, situated under the jurisdiction of Cantt area, on Thursday.

Police said that Adeel, resident of Old Civil Lines, allegedly wanted to establish relationship with one Asma Bibi of the same locality.

On her refusal, the accused shot her dead, and then committed suicide with the same weapon.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Dead Suicide Man Same Women Weapon

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

6 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan