Man commits suicide after killing woman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A man allegedly ended his life after killing a woman, here at Old Civil Lines area, situated under the jurisdiction of Cantt area, on Thursday.

Police said that Adeel, resident of Old Civil Lines, allegedly wanted to establish relationship with one Asma Bibi of the same locality.

On her refusal, the accused shot her dead, and then committed suicide with the same weapon.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.