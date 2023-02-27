UrduPoint.com

4th Anniversary Of Operation Swift Retort Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

Director General ISPR, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says under the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack, India staged a cowardly attack on a fictitious target in Pakistan, but the daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs.

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) The fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort is being observed on Monday to pay tribute to the country's armed forces which on this day back in 2019 gave a befitting response to the Indian failed misadventure and shot down their two fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30.

The military leadership in a statement has paid tributes to the resilience of the nation and resolve of the armed forces displayed during Operation Swift Retort.

Taking to Twitter, Director General ISPR, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said under the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack, India staged a cowardly attack on a fictitious target in Pakistan, but the daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs.

He said let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pakistan Armed Forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us.

The DG ISPR said any delusion resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of Pakistan Armed Forces, backed by a resilient nation.

