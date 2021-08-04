UrduPoint.com

4th Wave Of Coronavirus Alarmingly Affecting Citizens : Dr Yasmin

Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the fourth wave of coronavirus is affecting people at an alarming level.

Presiding over a meeting to review status of the COVID-19 treatment facilities at private hospitals, vaccination targets, Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram Hospital and progress on BSc Mid Wifery Programme in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare Department here on Wednesday, she urged people to must take preventive measures, wear masks, use sanitizers, follow social distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings to protect themselves from the pandemic.

The minister said the agreement between Fatima Medical University and UNFPA on four year BSC Mid wifery programme would be made successful. She said that the government had hired 500 male nurses for the first time in history.

She informed that the Punjab Healthcare Commission was monitoring treatment facilities in all hospitals continuously and on the recommendation from the department, private sector hospitals would provide free treatment to 216 patients.

She said that the Mother and Child block at Ganga Ram would be built within deadline, adding the block was a 650 bed, 10-storey facility.

" We are achieving vaccination targets and compliance with SOPs as per guidelines of the NCOC was strictly ensured," the minister said.

Earlier, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Amir Jan, additional secretary staff and the CEO Punjab healthcare commission gave briefing to the minister.

