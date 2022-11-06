5 policemen including DSP, 2 SHOs martyred as bandits attack in camp near Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Bandits attacked a police camp in Ghotki district on Sunday and martyred 5 policemen including DSP and 2 SHOs.

According to Police Spokesperson, a police camp was set up to rescue the hostages at Ubauro area in Ghotki, more than 150 bandits attacked the police camp at night.

Five policemen were killed during the police encounter in Ghotki.

There was a fight between the dacoits and the police in Ubauro's Kacha, as a result of which, 5 policemen including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHO Deen Muhammad Laghari, SHO Abdul Malik Kananger and two constables were martyred while three officials were injured.

During the attack, a gang of over 50 robbers had taken control of the warehouse and blocked the entrances to the warehouse.

A heavy contingent of police was sent to Kacha area, while the police also faced difficulties after the robbers took over the front.