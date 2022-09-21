54 cases registered over violations of smog preventive measures

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :District police have registered 54 cases against traffic rules violators during the last week under the ongoing campaign to prevent smog and road accidents across the district.

This was disclosed in a meeting held in connection with preventive measures to control smog and road accident which was chaired by the District Police Officer (DPO) Waseem Abbas Jhakar on Wednesday.

The DPO directed officers to launch a comprehensive campaign to create awareness among drivers to prevent smog and road accidents.

He said that reflectors must be fixed at slow moving vehicles and fitness certificates of the vehicles would be checked to prevent smog.

He asked officers concerned to ensure strict action against traffic rules violators under zero tolerance policy.

He said that over speeding and overloading would not be tolerated at any cost adding that under age drivers, vehicles without head lights and other violators would face legal action against them.