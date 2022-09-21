UrduPoint.com

54 Cases Registered Over Violations Of Smog Preventive Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

54 cases registered over violations of smog preventive measures

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :District police have registered 54 cases against traffic rules violators during the last week under the ongoing campaign to prevent smog and road accidents across the district.

This was disclosed in a meeting held in connection with preventive measures to control smog and road accident which was chaired by the District Police Officer (DPO) Waseem Abbas Jhakar on Wednesday.

The DPO directed officers to launch a comprehensive campaign to create awareness among drivers to prevent smog and road accidents.

He said that reflectors must be fixed at slow moving vehicles and fitness certificates of the vehicles would be checked to prevent smog.

He asked officers concerned to ensure strict action against traffic rules violators under zero tolerance policy.

He said that over speeding and overloading would not be tolerated at any cost adding that under age drivers, vehicles without head lights and other violators would face legal action against them.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Road Accident Traffic Waseem Abbas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

28 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

1 hour ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.