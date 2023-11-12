54 farmers booked for canal water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The police have booked 54 farmers on the charge of canal water theft after altering water channels near Gattwala and Sammundri.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SDO Irrigation Department Haidar Ali filed a complaint with Madina Town police, contending that 48 farmers altered water channels near Gattwala. Among the accused included Abdul Majeed, Afzal, Akbar Gujjar, Rana Khadim, Faqeer Hussain, Abdul Qayyum, Siddique, Afzal Gujjar, Abdul Ghafoor, Mehar Iftikhar, Ashiq, Rana Azam, Shabbir, Irshad alias Chada, etc.

Similarly, SDO Irrigation Zakir Ahmad also filed a complaint with Sadar Sammundri police, contending that six farmers including Saeed, Zaid Akram, Kamran, Rafaqat Ali, Nausher and Ashraf stole irrigation water after altering water channels of Gugera branch canal near Chak No 442-GB.

The Madina Town and Sadar Sammundri police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation, spokesman added.