Open Menu

54 Outlaws Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

54 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Sargodha police arrested 54 accused, including proclaimed offenders, targeted offenders, drug peddlers, and individuals possessing illegal weapons.

According to the Sargodha police spokesperson, 17 proclaimed offenders and 16 targeted offenders were arrested during a series of raids across multiple police jurisdictions.

The crackdown led to the recovery of over 3.5 kilograms of narcotics and a large quantity of illegal weapons. Among the recoveries were 2,340 grams of hashish and 100 liters of liquor, along with seven 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore shotguns, one 44-bore rifle, and one Kalashnikov rifle.

The accused were identified as Waqas, Shoukat, Suleman, Nawazish, Shamshad, Ali, Kamran, Akhtar, Javed, Salaman, Akram and others.

All the accused were booked under separate cases related to narcotics and illegal weapons, and further investigations are currently underway. The police have vowed to continue their operations to rid the district of drugs and illegal arms networks.

Recent Stories

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

13 minutes ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

9 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan