54 Outlaws Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Sargodha police arrested 54 accused, including proclaimed offenders, targeted offenders, drug peddlers, and individuals possessing illegal weapons.
According to the Sargodha police spokesperson, 17 proclaimed offenders and 16 targeted offenders were arrested during a series of raids across multiple police jurisdictions.
The crackdown led to the recovery of over 3.5 kilograms of narcotics and a large quantity of illegal weapons. Among the recoveries were 2,340 grams of hashish and 100 liters of liquor, along with seven 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore shotguns, one 44-bore rifle, and one Kalashnikov rifle.
The accused were identified as Waqas, Shoukat, Suleman, Nawazish, Shamshad, Ali, Kamran, Akhtar, Javed, Salaman, Akram and others.
All the accused were booked under separate cases related to narcotics and illegal weapons, and further investigations are currently underway. The police have vowed to continue their operations to rid the district of drugs and illegal arms networks.
