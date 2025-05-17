(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A strict and comprehensive crackdown has been initiated to curb escalating traffic violations on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah across Karachi.

The campaign targets a wide spectrum of offences, from minor infractions to serious breaches of traffic law, signalling a firm stance on road safety.

A detailed report presented to the Chief Minister by the Karachi Traffic Police outlined the extensive enforcement actions undertaken between May 9th and May 16th. The report revealed a significant number of violations, prompting immediate and stringent measures.

Motorcycles emerged as a main focus, with 43,852 bikes impounded primarily for riders operating without helmets. Authorities also clamped down on vehicles flouting aesthetic regulations, seizing 3,951 vehicles displaying fancy number plates or tinted windows.

Moreover, 685 heavy and light vehicles were impounded for diverse traffic law violations, underscoring the broad scope of the crackdown.

Vehicle fitness was another critical area of intervention. The traffic police recommended the cancellation of registration for 25 vehicles deemed unfit for road use and proposed the temporary suspension of registration for an additional 663 vehicles. For more severe offences, 22 formal challans were issued.

The CM was also briefed on the outcomes of a targeted operation against chingchi and motorcycle rickshaws, conducted city-wide from April 16th to May 16th, 2025.

This campaign specifically focused on 11 designated model roads where these vehicles are prohibited. The report indicated that 194 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against drivers for violating the ban, engaging in reckless driving, and speeding.

During these operations, 434 rickshaws were taken into custody, and their drivers were arrested. An additional 25 unregistered rickshaws were confiscated. Law enforcement also addressed safety hazards, taking action against 377 vehicles for the illegal installation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits.

In total, the intensified efforts resulted in the issuance of 12,183 fine tickets, demonstrating the traffic police's proactive role in enforcing regulations and promoting safer roads.

The Chief Minister Murad Shah has unequivocally stated that no leniency will be granted to those who disregard traffic laws. In a public address, he stressed the critical importance of adhering to these regulations, emphasising, "Traffic rules are not mere guidelines; they are essential safeguards for your life and the lives of others." He urged all citizens to prioritise safety by wearing helmets, refraining from using tinted windows and fancy number plates, and ensuring their vehicles are duly registered and roadworthy.

Shah further issued a strict directive to maintain the speed limit for heavy vehicles at 30 km/h within the city, warning that any vehicle found operating without proper fitness or registration will face stringent legal consequences.

Concluding with a call for responsible behaviour, the Chief Minister urged all drivers to prioritise safety protocols, reinforcing the message of caution and civic responsibility.