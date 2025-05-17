Azra Fazal Inaugurates motorbikes for outreach Vaccinators

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) In a major step to strengthen routine immunization services across Sindh, the Minister for Health Sindh, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, on Saturday inaugurated a fleet of 300 motorbikes for outreach vaccinators and formally launched a new initiative to provide paracetamol (Panadol) drops to families of vaccinated children.

The ceremony was held at the Provincial EPI Office, Sindh, and attended by Mr Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary Health Sindh, along with a large number of health officials, development partners, and immunization stakeholders.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Raj Kumar, Program Director EPI Sindh, emphasized that reaching every child in remote and underserved areas remains the top priority for EPI Sindh.

“These bikes will help vaccinators reach far-flung communities and conduct routine outreach sessions effectively,” said Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. “We are grateful to the World Health Organization (WHO) for their generous support in providing these motorbikes, which will benefit 21 priority districts across Sindh, She added”

The districts receiving the motorbikes include: Korangi, West, East, Malir, Kemari, Central, South, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Dadu, Badin, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Shikarpur, Kambar, and Kashmore.

Speaking at the event, Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch stated, “These bikes will strengthen our outreach efforts in low-coverage areas and help close the equity gap in immunization.

”

Dr Raj Kumar appreciated the leadership and continued support of the Health Minister and Secretary Health, highlighting that community outreach remains a vital component of the province’s immunization strategy.

As part of the ceremony,

Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh, Additional Director EPI, announced the rollout of paracetamol drops for every family that brings a child for vaccination. “This initiative addresses caregivers’ concerns about post-vaccination fever and is expected to reduce dropouts from the routine immunization schedule,” he said.

Dr Mukhtiar Bhayo, Head of WHO Sub-Office Sindh, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting immunization strengthening across the province.

The event was attended by key stakeholders and health leaders, including Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh, Dr Imdad Channa (DHO Malir), Dr Wali Muhammad (DHO Kemari), Dr Lajpat (DHO West), Dr Sohail Memon (DHO Central), Dr Shah Muhammad Shaikh DHO Korangi, Dr Mukhtiar Bhayo (WHO), Dr Khalilullah Memon, Dr Ahsan Burghri (BMGF), Dr Ubaidullah Shaikh DHO South Dr Tariq Masood (Gavi Focal Person), Dr Waqar Soomro (WHO), Suneel Raja (UNICEF), Dr Arsalan Memon, Dr Mehbob, Dr Ghulam Hussain Buledi, Dr Ramesh, Dr Adnan, Dr Zain, Tahira Bano,Meeran Yousuf and Aijaz Jamali.

The Government of Sindh, through EPI and with the support of development partners, remains committed to ensuring every child is reached with life-saving vaccines no matter how remote their location.