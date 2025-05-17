SCCI President Discusses Tanneries Relocation With DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A delegation of Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ), led by the President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, met Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali in DC Office.
During the meeting, the ongoing progress regarding relocation of tanneries to the designated Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) in Khambranwala was discussed.
Chief Executive Officer STZ Ahmed Zulfiqar Hayat was also present.
