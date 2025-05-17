Open Menu

GCWUS Honours Volunteers For Book Fair & Literary Festival 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) held a certificate distribution ceremony to recognise the outstanding contributions of student volunteers who played a pivotal role in the success of the GCWUS Book Fair & Literary Festival 2025.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, who awarded certificates of appreciation to the dedicated students.

She commended their hard work, teamwork, and enthusiasm, which significantly contributed to the event’s success and vibrant literary atmosphere.

The vice chancellor praised the spirit of volunteerism and encouraged students to continue engaging in such productive and meaningful activities that foster learning, leadership and community building.

Around 20 booksellers had set up stalls in this two-day book fair and a special discount of at least 30 to 50 per cent was given on the purchase of books.

