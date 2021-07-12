UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Faisalabad Division

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:23 PM

55,000 saplings to be planted in Faisalabad division

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that 55,000 saplings would be planted across Faisalabad division during one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that 55,000 saplings would be planted across Faisalabad division during one week.

He stated this while planting a sapling in Commissioner Complex to inaugurate the plantation week under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" program here on Monday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehuddin, Divisional Forest Officer Extension Muhammad Ali Butt, Information Officer Muhammad Owais Abid and others also planted saplings on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner said that information stall had been set up to provide information and guidance about plantation and a large number of pamphlets and other literature was available at this stall regarding tree plantation.

He said that all possible steps were being taken for the success of Prime Minister's 10 billion Tree Tsunami project. He said that plantation week of Khidmat program will continue up to July 18. During this week, maximum plants will be planted at government offices, parks and other available spaces to achieve the target.

Divisional Forest Officer (Extension Wing) Muhammad Ali Butt said that forest department had also set a target of planting 2.5 million saplings across the division during current monsoon season and for this purpose, all available resources will be utilized. However, the people should also participate in the tree plantation campaign to achieve the target, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Tsunami Prime Minister Muhammad Ali July All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Putin: Sovereign Ukraine Has No Place in Western P ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 15 lives, infects 1,808 more peopl ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran raises voice for Palestinians ..

3 minutes ago

PSC declares 1043 candidates successful for ASI wr ..

3 minutes ago

Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Save Billions of Doll ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Cabinet's Approval Rating Falls to Record ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.