55,000 saplings to be planted in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that 55,000 saplings would be planted across Faisalabad division during one week.

He stated this while planting a sapling in Commissioner Complex to inaugurate the plantation week under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" program here on Monday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehuddin, Divisional Forest Officer Extension Muhammad Ali Butt, Information Officer Muhammad Owais Abid and others also planted saplings on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner said that information stall had been set up to provide information and guidance about plantation and a large number of pamphlets and other literature was available at this stall regarding tree plantation.

He said that all possible steps were being taken for the success of Prime Minister's 10 billion Tree Tsunami project. He said that plantation week of Khidmat program will continue up to July 18. During this week, maximum plants will be planted at government offices, parks and other available spaces to achieve the target.

Divisional Forest Officer (Extension Wing) Muhammad Ali Butt said that forest department had also set a target of planting 2.5 million saplings across the division during current monsoon season and for this purpose, all available resources will be utilized. However, the people should also participate in the tree plantation campaign to achieve the target, he added.