56 breadmakers, profiteers arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration have arrested 56 bread makers and profiteers for selling underweight bread and daily commodities on high rates in the wake of Coronavirus crises and sent them to jail.

The spokesman of district administration, Sajid Khan told in a press statement here Wednesday that the action has been taken by Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner Nauman Ali on people's complaints at Nauthia bazar and adjoining areas.

They directed shopkeepers to fix price lists of daily commodities at prominent places in their shops and sell all commodities on Government approved rate.

They said hoarding and illegal profiteering would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against violators.