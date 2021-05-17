6 held over kite-flying ban violation

The district police have arrested six persons for violating the ban on flying kite

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested six persons for violating the ban on flying kite.

According to a spokesperson, police teams, led by DSPs and SHOs, have been formed across the district to launch a crackdown on kite manufacturers and flyers.

The police arrested Qasim, Zahid, Ashar, Sohail, Amanat Ali and Arslan from different areas of Sialkot on Monday and recovered dozens of string rolls and hundreds of different sized kites.

Police have registered cases under the Kite Flying Act.

